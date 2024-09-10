Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Up to $61.12

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.12, but opened at $62.77. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $60.04, with a volume of 12,482 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

The company has a market capitalization of $697.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.14 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $237,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

