Lane & Associates LLC Buys 116 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

