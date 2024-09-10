Lane & Associates LLC Buys 1,516 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,639,000 after purchasing an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

