Lane & Associates LLC Has $602,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $190.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

