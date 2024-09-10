LayerZero (ZRO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $384.53 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. LayerZero has a total market cap of $384.53 million and $65.36 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00006166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LayerZero has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.50480535 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $65,302,931.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

