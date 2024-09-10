Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $104.36

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $104.36 and last traded at $105.62, with a volume of 172269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.76.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 11,753.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,126,000 after buying an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,929,000 after purchasing an additional 946,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $79,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lear by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,726,000 after purchasing an additional 504,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lear by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,373,000 after purchasing an additional 490,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

