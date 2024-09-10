Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Lesaka Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 71,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $330,947.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,268.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 106,217 shares of company stock valued at $496,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.