Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 6,665 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. AXIS Capital makes up about 2.0% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of AXIS Capital worth $19,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8,717.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,845,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,928,000 after buying an additional 545,546 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 61.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 550,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 209,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 989,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,799,000 after purchasing an additional 204,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

