Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 20,000 Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth $172,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield



Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

