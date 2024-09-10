Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,591 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 11.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,688,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,573,000 after purchasing an additional 266,935 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Core & Main by 148.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,650,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 915.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,073,000 after buying an additional 2,331,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.