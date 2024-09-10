Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 366.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

