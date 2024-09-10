Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $13.77 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,799 shares during the period. Crown accounts for approximately 1.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,675. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.