Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $686,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.42.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

