Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,963 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,079,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,900,000 after purchasing an additional 307,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,723,000 after buying an additional 265,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,639,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

