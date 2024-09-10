Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $420,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after buying an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,847,000 after buying an additional 957,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $80.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

