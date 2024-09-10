Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in UL Solutions during the second quarter worth $5,500,000. Markel Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UL Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,519,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $4,793,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,194,000.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. UL Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

