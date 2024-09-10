Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 335 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $254.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.94 and its 200 day moving average is $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

