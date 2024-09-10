LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 1,241 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $345.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.