LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMG opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

