LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 724.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.67.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $240.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.57. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.