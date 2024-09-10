LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $9.15 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 316.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.1% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $1,060,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,897 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $245.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

