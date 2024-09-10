LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $341.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.42 and its 200-day moving average is $323.84. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

