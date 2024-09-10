LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $487.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.76. The company has a market capitalization of $452.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,051,467 shares of company stock worth $479,126,615. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

