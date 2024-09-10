LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

