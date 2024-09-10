LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 67,918 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 326.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,918 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.3% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 697,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 65,473 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 104,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 79,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $292.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.