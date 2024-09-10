LGT Group Foundation Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3,097.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $675.42 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.27. The company has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

