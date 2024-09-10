LGT Group Foundation Purchases 14,164 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 289.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.