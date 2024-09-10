LGT Group Foundation Sells 3,476 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,718 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,958,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Western Digital by 1,089.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,126,000 after purchasing an additional 981,527 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $48,466,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,861,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,795,000 after buying an additional 810,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,098.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,642 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

