LGT Group Foundation Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

