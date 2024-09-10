LGT Group Foundation Trims Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,815,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,009,995.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,754.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,009,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,754.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $594,797.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,107,422.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 632,432 shares of company stock worth $50,618,810. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

