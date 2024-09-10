Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,122 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

