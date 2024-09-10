Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 455.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE UNP opened at $251.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.08 and a 200-day moving average of $239.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

