Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $526,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

