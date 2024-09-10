Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 79,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

