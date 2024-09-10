Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $152,867,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,990,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

