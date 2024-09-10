Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $246.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.25, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.77 and its 200-day moving average is $315.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

