Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $243.69 per share, with a total value of $499,808.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,165.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Munoz purchased 2,051 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $243.69 per share, with a total value of $499,808.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,165.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $245.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

