Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after buying an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

