Lido wstETH 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18.76 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,787.26 or 0.04820283 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $10.11 billion and $18.76 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000119 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00266302 BTC.

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 3,627,492 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

