LimeWire (LMWR) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $56.24 million and $3.78 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LimeWire alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000112 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About LimeWire

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.19326816 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,855,272.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LimeWire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LimeWire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.