LimeWire (LMWR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.05 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a market cap of $56.05 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LimeWire has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000119 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00266302 BTC.

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.19326816 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,855,272.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

