Lisk (LSK) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $111.98 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000866 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

