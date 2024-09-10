Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 0.1%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $573.61 and last traded at $576.18. Approximately 139,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,062,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $576.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $526.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.36. The stock has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,714,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,828,000 after buying an additional 180,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

