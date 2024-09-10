M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on September 10th (NYSE:MBAVU)

M3-Brigade Acquisition V’s (NYSE:MBAVU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 10th. M3-Brigade Acquisition V had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During M3-Brigade Acquisition V’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Stock Performance

NYSE MBAVU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

