Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 14,300 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 81,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,958 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

