Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Price Performance

TENB stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

