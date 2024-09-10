Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

