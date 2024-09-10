Malaga Cove Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Credicorp Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of BAP stock opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $180.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.80 and its 200 day moving average is $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.
Featured Stories
