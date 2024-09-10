Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.82. 9,974,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 56,723,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. Marathon Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 136.4% during the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 151,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 87,274 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 58.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 259,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 95,774 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

