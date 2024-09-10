Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $76.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Marchex comprises about 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

